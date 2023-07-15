Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,536,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $214.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.51. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.25.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.