Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 1,668 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.71.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $292.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $196.13 and a fifty-two week high of $294.33.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,282 shares of company stock worth $23,784,577. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

