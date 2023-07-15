Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,349,000 after acquiring an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,318,000 after acquiring an additional 310,274 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Down 0.3 %

SYY opened at $73.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.