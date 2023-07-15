Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Raised by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.69.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.