Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Raised by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6,950.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 144,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 142,349 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $213.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.62 and its 200-day moving average is $199.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $161.34 and a 12-month high of $220.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

