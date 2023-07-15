Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 257 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,747 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,581,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.06.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

