Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of MSCI worth $124,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in MSCI by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its position in MSCI by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 611.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.00.

MSCI Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $497.18 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $473.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.99.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

