Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,397,000 after buying an additional 5,444,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,761,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MET opened at $58.16 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

