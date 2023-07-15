Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 17,964 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,964 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $126,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IPG Photonics Price Performance

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $941,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353,349 shares in the company, valued at $839,237,721.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $941,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353,349 shares in the company, valued at $839,237,721.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $519,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,454.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,756 shares of company stock worth $6,112,975. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.51 and its 200 day moving average is $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.26. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

