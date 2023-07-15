iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

