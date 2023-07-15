Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $266.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.15. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

