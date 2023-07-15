Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,843,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,163,000 after buying an additional 343,132 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 520,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 30,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 957,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

