Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 537 Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMEE opened at $51.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $53.33.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

