Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.