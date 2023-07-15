Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 265,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 318,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 139,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,188,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.