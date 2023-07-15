Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes $2.78 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 41.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

