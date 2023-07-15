Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $170.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $172.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.18.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total transaction of $390,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

