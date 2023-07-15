Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 316,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Under Armour by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,176,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after buying an additional 400,500 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. True Signal LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $1,494,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Under Armour by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $7.61 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Under Armour Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.