Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,714.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 92.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TAK shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.