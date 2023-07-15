ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 297.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 57,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in ABB by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 154,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBNY stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

