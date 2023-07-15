Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 166.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,371 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after buying an additional 3,984,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after buying an additional 1,774,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Altria Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $45.49 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

