Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $3.51 Million in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IGF stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.