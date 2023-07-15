Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 53,054 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 601.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,054 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 196,951 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,688,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $60.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.