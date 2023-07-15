69,573 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813,374 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,311,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,465,000 after acquiring an additional 38,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,969,000 after acquiring an additional 638,743 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after acquiring an additional 954,175 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

