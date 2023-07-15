Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 107.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 46,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 33,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:COP opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.49. The company has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $81.82 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.