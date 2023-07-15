Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 10,830 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 161.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Union Pacific by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $210.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.43. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.44.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.