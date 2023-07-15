River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 3,182 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,521,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,274,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

