Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 22,393 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,393 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 112.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,894.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,690. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.21.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

