River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 29,719 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,748 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 29,719 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC's holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

