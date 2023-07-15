River Road Asset Management LLC Invests $3.17 Million in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,083,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,655,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,252,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,453,000 after acquiring an additional 726,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.74. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

