Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Bunge by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Down 0.9 %

Bunge stock opened at $99.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. Bunge’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

