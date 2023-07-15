Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Insider Activity

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $66.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $67.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

