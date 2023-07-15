Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 346 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY opened at $961.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $931.99 and a 200 day moving average of $874.26. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $665.45 and a 12 month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $936.25.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

