Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 124 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $296.56 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.64 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.27.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

