Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE GPC opened at $165.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $137.14 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

