IFG Advisory LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.26 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,533.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.26 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,533.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

