Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Holdings Lifted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,197,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.3 %

CPB opened at $45.39 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.