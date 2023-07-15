Caprock Group LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VLO opened at $113.48 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

