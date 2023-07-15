Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,594,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $20,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

