Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 36,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $385.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.28. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $389.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

