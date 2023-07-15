Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,184 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $22,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

