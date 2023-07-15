Caprock Group LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 16.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after buying an additional 1,467,630 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,504 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,968,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,945,000 after purchasing an additional 97,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,954,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.48.

Block Stock Down 0.9 %

SQ stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of -125.80 and a beta of 2.32. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $1,927,370.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,880,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,006 shares of company stock worth $7,650,915 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.