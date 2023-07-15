Caprock Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,817,000 after acquiring an additional 75,001 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $325,230,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $177.94 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. HSBC began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

