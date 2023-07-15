Strs Ohio Sells 104,337 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,337 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in General Mills were worth $23,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

