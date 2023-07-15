Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 11,288 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,161,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $151,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,300,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,262.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,029,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,486,000 after acquiring an additional 986,355 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of XBI opened at $84.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.28.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.