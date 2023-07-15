Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,627 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.31% of Pure Storage worth $24,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $90,143,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,678,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 468,135.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 941,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,185,000 after acquiring an additional 940,953 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,761,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,068.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after acquiring an additional 694,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTG. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Pure Storage Trading Down 1.0 %

Pure Storage stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,264.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,481,941.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 160,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,736.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $474,185.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,481,941.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 160,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,736.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,986 shares of company stock worth $5,626,290. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pure Storage



Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

