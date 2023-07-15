Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $341.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.97. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $343.66.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

