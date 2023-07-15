Chapman Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chapman Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 5.9% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $100.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $408.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.46 and a 200-day moving average of $109.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $82.90 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

