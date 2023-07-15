Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $153.87 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,089 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Dollar General worth $153,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after acquiring an additional 192,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after acquiring an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dollar General by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $564,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $163.16 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.