Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 304 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in eBay by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $249,526,000 after buying an additional 3,889,380 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,463,000 after buying an additional 1,947,586 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its position in eBay by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after buying an additional 1,824,846 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in eBay by 386.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,709,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $70,079,000 after buying an additional 1,358,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in eBay by 366.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,707,619 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $70,815,000 after buying an additional 1,341,661 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.70.

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

